Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Big 12 schools still got a strong payout from the conference during the pandemic. The revenue distribution to the league's 10 schools for the 2019-20 school year averages $37.7 million each. That figure announced at the end of the league's virtual spring meetings was down only about $1.1 million a school from last year. That ends a 13-year streak of increasing revenues. The decrease came after the cancellation of the basketball tournaments, and then spring sports. There is still plenty of uncertainty moving forward as campuses get ready to welcome athletes back for voluntary workouts.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has added Troy to its nonconference football schedule in four years. The athletic department announced the Hawkeyes will host the Trojans Sept. 14, 2024, at Kinnick Stadium. It will be the teams’ first meeting. Iowa also announced a change to the 2023 schedule. Home dates with Western Michigan and Utah State have been exchanged from previous contracted dates. Utah State will visit Iowa City on Sept. 2, 2023, with Western Michigan playing at Iowa on Sept. 16.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska golfers or those with ties to the state can try to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in July. The 36-hole qualifier will be played at ArborLinks in Nebraska City on July 2. Professional and amateur golfers with Nebraska ties and a handicap index of 4.0 or less can vie for an exemption into the July 27-Aug. 2 tournament at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha. Entry deadline is June 23. Details are available on t he tournament website, the pinnaclebankchampionship.com.