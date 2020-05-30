Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred people who gathered near the downtown police headquarters after a peaceful rally earlier in the evening. Live video by KCCI-TV showed police trying to talk with protesters at a rally several days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody. Floyd’s death has led to nights of protests and unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul that have spread to other cities around the country. Organizers of a rally outside Des Moines police headquarters had asked people to leave after the hour-long event but some remained nearby, occasionally shouting slogans at police who were wearing helmets and holding shields. Police fired tear gas about 9 p.m., leading many protesters to run into nearby streets.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Meatpacking plants that had to briefly close due to coronavirus outbreaks have been back up and running for weeks, but production backlogs are forcing farmers to euthanize thousands of hogs that can't be processed, drawing complaints from animal welfare advocates. The preferred methods of euthanizing hogs include gunshots or electrocution, but when thousands must be destroyed en masse, producers shut off the ventilation, causing heat to build up in barns and kill them. Animal welfare groups say that is inhumane and should be stopped. An estimated 2.5 million hogs are backed up on farms nationwide.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State budget experts say Gov. Kim Reynolds and the legislature will have about $360 million less to use for next year’s budget than earlier expected. The Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference, a group of three people responsible for estimating state revenue, set lower expectations for this year and next after debating the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The group lowered the state revenue estimate for the current year, which ends June 30, by $150 million from a March estimate. For next year, officials will have about $7.88 billion to work with. That's about $360 million less than had been estimated in March.

EVANSDALE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they believe they’ve found the remains of a missing Arizona woman and her stepfather in Iowa inside the stepfather’s car after it was found buried in an undeveloped lot. The Waterloo Courier reports that authorities were waiting for confirmation from a medical examiner that the remains found on a dead-end road in Evansdale, Iowa, are those of 28-year-old Elissa Landry and 45-year-old David Batten, of Chino Valley, Arizona. Landry and Batten were reported missing April 19. No arrests have been made, but a 24-year-old suspect who was formerly from Waterloo, Iowa, has been detained.