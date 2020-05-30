Greece clarifies policy, to allow tourists from all nations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek officials say the country won’t limit arriving airline passengers next month to people coming from 29 countries.

They said Saturday that all other passengers from abroad will be allowed into Greece, too, but will subject to mandatory testing for the coronavirus and a quarantine period of one or two weeks. The two-tiered policy revises information the Greek government issued Friday and will be applied during June 15-30.

High-ranking tourism ministry officials said the Greek Foreign Ministry provided clarification to address confusion over air travel from places not on the 29-country list. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the issue was politically sensitive.

