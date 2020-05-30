Advertisement

Greece clarifies policy, to allow tourists from all nations

In this Monday, May 25, 2020 photo, a doctor of the National Health Organization (EODY) carries the tests for coronavirus taken on local residents on the Aegean Sea island of Sikinos, Greece. Using dinghies, a GPS, and a portable refrigerator, state doctors have launched a COVID-19 testing drive on islands in the Aegean Sea ahead of the holiday season, authorities in charge of the program said. The first round of testing was completed after trips to the islands of Milos, Kimolos, Folegandros, and Sikinos. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)(Thanassis Stavrakis | AP)
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek officials say the country won’t limit arriving airline passengers next month to people coming from 29 countries.

They said Saturday that all other passengers from abroad will be allowed into Greece, too, but will subject to mandatory testing for the coronavirus and a quarantine period of one or two weeks. The two-tiered policy revises information the Greek government issued Friday and will be applied during June 15-30.

High-ranking tourism ministry officials said the Greek Foreign Ministry provided clarification to address confusion over air travel from places not on the 29-country list. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the issue was politically sensitive.

