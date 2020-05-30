One person killed after crash involving motorcycle, semi-truck on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck closed southbound Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids.

The crash happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-380 near the interchange with Highway 30 in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police said when they arrived they found one person had been killed in the crash.

As of 12:05 a.m. Saturday, the interstate remained closed.

No other information has been released. The crash remains under investigation.

