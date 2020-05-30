Advertisement

One person killed after crash involving motorcycle, semi-truck on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

Published: May. 29, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck closed southbound Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids.

The crash happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-380 near the interchange with Highway 30 in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police said when they arrived they found one person had been killed in the crash.

As of 12:05 a.m. Saturday, the interstate remained closed.

No other information has been released. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Cedar Rapids man arrested for vehicular homicide while intoxicated in March crash

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Authorities announced the arrest of a man in connection to a fatal crash in Walford on March 7.

Iowa

State sees 351 more COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths reported in last 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
New numbers from public health officials show that over 300 more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, along with several more deaths.

National News

Minnesota governor to fully mobilize state’s National Guard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
The governor of Minnesota says he plans to fully mobilize the state’s National Guard and promised a massive show of force to help quell civil unrest following days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

National News

Weather iffy as SpaceX presses ahead in historic 1st launch of astronauts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Despite more storms in the forecast, SpaceX pressed ahead Saturday in its historic attempt to launch astronauts for NASA, a first by a private company.