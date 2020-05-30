Advertisement

Des Moines man dies after being shot near state Capitol

The Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines in 2019. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)
The Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines in 2019. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)(Randy Dircks/KCRG | KCRG)
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man died after being shot in a Des Moines neighborhood just east of the state Capitol.

Police say officers invested a report of gunshots about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in an area a few blocks from the Capitol and found a 20-year-old man on the ground who had been shot. Officers began lifesaving efforts, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died just after 9 a.m.

The man wasn’t immediately identified but was described as a Des Moines resident. It’s the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

