Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers looking for man in connection with bodies found in Evansdale

Published: May. 30, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for a man in connection to a case involving bodies found in Evansdale Iowa - according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

This comes after police found 2 bodies in a buried car in a remote area of Evansdale. Authorities have been digging in an area at the end of Timber Oak Road for 3 days.

The bodies are believed to be of Elissa Landry and her step father David Batten who were reported missing in Chino Valley, Arizona at the end of April. Police arrested former Waterloo resident Mitchell Mincks in Black Hawk County on April 28th.

Mincks was Elissa’s boyfriend and charges are pending against him. Mincks is in custody in Arizona on a federal probation warrant.

