Cedar Rapids man arrested for vehicular homicide while intoxicated in March crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities announced the arrest of a man in connection to a fatal crash in Walford on March 7.

Edwin Arenivas, 22, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle-operating while intoxicated, a class B felony. He had previously been issued citations for speeding and failure to yield in connection to the crash.

Edwin Arenivas, 22, of Cedar Rapids (Courtesy: Linn County Jail) (Linn County Jail)

At around 5:54 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of Highway 151 and Commercial Drive in Walford. Deputies discovered that two vehicles, a sport-utility vehicle and a car, were involved in a head-on collision.

Officials believe that the sport utility vehicle traveling northbound, operated by Arenivas, crossed the center line and hit a southbound vehicle being driven by John Erik Halvorson, 32, of Cedar Rapids.

Halverson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Arenivas was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 151 was closed temporarily while officials cleaned up the crash scene.

Arenivas is being held at the Linn County Jail.

