Area summer camp programs aim to still engage kids amid in-person camp cancellations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jake Beal and his wife have worked out a pretty smooth schedule with their two kids, Harriet and Vera, being at home 24/7 now.

“I’ve got the kids in the morning. My wife has the kids in the afternoon. We hand off around lunchtime,” said Beal.

It’s been an adjustment but in some ways a positive one for Harriet.

“Her internet literacy has bloomed. She gets together with her friends for FaceTime hangouts,” Beal said. “It’s vacation week so she’s lying around and reading, playing games with her sister but that’s going to wear old after a while."

And with Summer quickly approaching – Beal is looking forward to integrating more structure even with her usual summer camp at Willowwind School in Iowa City switching to a virtual program. “I think of it as a week-long care package,” said Beal.

The summer camp kits are replacing the 6 weeks of in-person camps that were canceled.

“Each week we will have a different theme,” said Program Director Mary Iverson.

Iverson says they’ll also be doing Zoom sessions to keep that interaction alive.

“They (kids) are grieving the loss of the end of their school year, time with their friends and now the time they look forward to all year summer,” Iverson added.

The camp usually hosts 160 area kids. So far, 42 families that have signed up to get the $42 kits.

It’s a similar set up for other area camp programs now virtual - including the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois’ Camp Liberty and Kirkwood’s KICK Camps.

"I'm expecting it to be a challenge. I've been working with my colleagues for almost two months now to come up with curriculum that would work virtually," said Amanda Weeks, Program Developer for Kirkwood Community College’s summer camp.

“That was a really big thing for us, how do we package that in there so you’re not getting burnout from sitting in front of the screen,” said Camp Liberty Director Ashley Arnold.

The camp directors say they made sure to emphasize outdoor activities like gardening and field trips in their programs to make it as close to in-person sessions as possible.

“I am very optimistic that this will be a good re-imagined summer,” said Arnold.

And looking at turnout this year, some are even planning for more of the same in the future.

“We’re honestly thinking about doing it next year,” said Iverson.

“Going virtual is something we have been talking about for a while,” said Weeks."I think it’s going to change the way education is run. I think it’s going to change how camps are held. It’s changing everything."

