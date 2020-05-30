Another great day ahead for Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a nice evening ahead, but do be aware that the UV Index is high, so if you spend any time outdoors, grab the sunscreen. Partly cloudy skies overnight, lows drop into the upper 40s.

Dew points stay low on Sunday again, making way for another comfortable day with highs in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

A chance of rain to the north on Monday, highs rise into the low 80s. Temperatures continue to rise and some places may take a run at 90 on Tuesday. Scattered rain and storm chances Wednesday through Friday, but no day looking like a washout at this point. Temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s.

