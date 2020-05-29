Wonderful weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The end of the active pattern has arrived on schedule with cooler and far less humid air in the area. Plan on a nice Friday with highs into the upper 60s. You’ll notice the northwest wind as well, gusting as high as 30mph at times.

Tonight, the wind backs off with mostly clear sky likely. This will allow for comfortable lows in the mid-upper 40s over much of the area. The weekend continues to look wonderful with highs around 70 each day.

Our next rain chance looks to occur on Monday with the passage of a warm front. It’ll feel like summer again by Tuesday as highs surge well into the 80s. Have a great weekend!

