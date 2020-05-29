Advertisement

Westdale JC Penney store reopening May 29

Published: May. 29, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The JC Penney store at Westdale is reopening Friday with reduced hours.

The limited hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

It's one of 150 stores that has reopened two weeks after the company declared bankruptcy.

It plans to have about 500 stores open again by Wednesday.

According to JC Penney’s website, locations in Coral Ridge, Dubuque and Marshalltown are still temporarily closed.

The company hasn’t released a list of which stores will close permanently for financial reasons.

