Virus protection adds new wrinkle to Southwest heat relief

Salvation Army Maj. David Yardley, left, stands outside the Salvation Army Phoenix downtown headquarters where a heat relief station was set up on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. A heat relief station offering cold water and a cool place inside to rest out of the brutal sun will be open every day through Sunday while an excessive heat warning is in effect. (AP Photo/Anita Snow)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Trying to stay safe during a global pandemic is hard enough, but people in Southwest desert cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas where temperatures can soar into the triple digits are also trying to protect themselves from the brutal heat.

With many government-run spaces like libraries still closed this week to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Salvation Army is among nonprofits shouldering much of a responsibility for ensuring people stay cool and hydrated amid an extreme heat warning in parts of the southwestern U.S.

At the cooling sites, they are also asking people to follow protocols aimed at preventing the virus’ spread.

