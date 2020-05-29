Virus ignited in US no earlier than mid-January, study says

NEW YORK (AP) — The spark that started the U.S. coronavirus epidemic arrived during a three-week window from mid-January to early February, before the nation halted travel from China.

That’s according to the most comprehensive federal study to date of when the virus began spreading. That means anyone in the U.S. who thought they had the virus in December or January probably had the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the report Friday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.