US cuts World Health Organization ties over virus response

Volunteers arrive to perform serological tests for COVID-19 at the Santa Maria del Prato nursing home in Campagnano Romano, near Rome, Thursday, April 16, 2020. The World Health Organization’s adviser to the Italian government, Dr. Ranieri Guerra, has said the “massacre” at Italian nursing homes following the coronavirus pandemic must become an opportunity for the government to reassess its health care system overall and care of its elderly. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization.

He said the WHO failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organization. He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

He noted that the U.S. contributes about $450 million to the world body while China provides about $40 million.

