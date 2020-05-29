Advertisement

Unrest continues in Minnesota over the death of George Floyd

Published: May. 29, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (CNN) - Protesters in Minneapolis set a police precinct on fire Thursday night while demanding justice for George Floyd. Floyd was killed after a police officer pinned him down with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Crowds cheered and set off firecrackers.

Minneapolis police say all staff had evacuated the precinct in the interest of safety.

It was a similar scene in St. Paul, Minnesota. Fires broke out, stores were looted, and police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The Minnesota National Guard is sending more than 500 troops to St. Paul and Minneapolis as the protests continue.

The Mayor of Minneapolis has declared a local emergency as the civil disturbances continue.

