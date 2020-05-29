Advertisement

Universal Orlando plans to reopen resort hotels on June 2

In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla. Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the theme park industry so far. Tom Schroder, a spokesman for Universal Orlando, said it is reinforcing "best-practice health and hygiene procedures” in response to the coronavirus outbreak and adding more hand sanitizer units to its parks. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla. Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the theme park industry so far. Tom Schroder, a spokesman for Universal Orlando, said it is reinforcing "best-practice health and hygiene procedures” in response to the coronavirus outbreak and adding more hand sanitizer units to its parks. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando plans to reopen its hotels to guests, more than two months after they were closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The hotels will reopen in phases beginning June 2, with a range of best practices and hygiene procedures. Universal’s resorts include Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort-Surfside Inn and Suites.

Guests staying in the resorts will be allowed entry into the parks on June 3 and 4, before they reopen to the public on June 5.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Local artists play at senior center in Marion

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A bar, band, and senior center teamed up to put smiles on the faces of residents.

National News

Take 2 for SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch with more storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts, but rain and storm clouds are threatening more delays.

Iowa

Cedar Falls & Iowa City reopen park facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
The cities of Cedar Falls and Iowa City announced that some park facilities will be reopening June 1st.

Iowa

3rd defendant sentenced in Burlington beating death

Updated: 2 hours ago
A third defendant has been sentenced to prison in the kidnapping and beating death of a man at a Burlington apartment complex.