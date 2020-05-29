Universal Orlando plans to reopen resort hotels on June 2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando plans to reopen its hotels to guests, more than two months after they were closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The hotels will reopen in phases beginning June 2, with a range of best practices and hygiene procedures. Universal’s resorts include Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort-Surfside Inn and Suites.

Guests staying in the resorts will be allowed entry into the parks on June 3 and 4, before they reopen to the public on June 5.

