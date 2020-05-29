Advertisement

Trump expected to make announcements on China soon

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington((AP Photo/Evan Vucci))
Published: May. 29, 2020
(CNN) - Donald Trump is expected to make a series of announcements on China soon.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested one of them could be about visa restrictions on Chinese graduate students and researchers.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Trump administration intends to cancel visas for thousands of students with ties to universities linked to China’s People’s Liberation Army.

Another announcement could be about the U.S. stance on Hong Kong.

President Trump has said there would soon be a press conference on China.

