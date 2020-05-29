Trump expected to make announcements on China soon

(CNN) - Donald Trump is expected to make a series of announcements on China soon.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested one of them could be about visa restrictions on Chinese graduate students and researchers.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Trump administration intends to cancel visas for thousands of students with ties to universities linked to China’s People’s Liberation Army.

Another announcement could be about the U.S. stance on Hong Kong.

President Trump has said there would soon be a press conference on China.

