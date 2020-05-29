Advertisement

Storm Lake Tyson plant temporarily stopping production due to COVID-19 outbreak

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)(KY3)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCRG) - A meat processing plant in northwest Iowa is temporarily stopping production following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 555 positive cases at the Tyson plant in Storm Lake. More than 2,500 people work there.

The state requires 10 percent of a company's workers to test positive to determine an outbreak.

This is the same criteria for other illnesses like the flu.

