Ruling means Missouri’s last abortion clinic stays open

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis facility.

Friday’s decision means Missouri will not become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. The attorney general’s office is defending the health department’s decision in court.

The office says it’s “reviewing the ruling and deciding on next steps.” The health department says a 2019 inspection turned up four instances of “failed abortions.” Planned Parenthood calls the allegations a ploy to end abortions in Missouri.

