Advertisement

Ruling means Missouri’s last abortion clinic stays open

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis facility.

Friday’s decision means Missouri will not become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. The attorney general’s office is defending the health department’s decision in court.

The office says it’s “reviewing the ruling and deciding on next steps.” The health department says a 2019 inspection turned up four instances of “failed abortions.” Planned Parenthood calls the allegations a ploy to end abortions in Missouri.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Local artists play at senior center in Marion

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A bar, band, and senior center teamed up to put smiles on the faces of residents.

National News

Take 2 for SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch with more storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts, but rain and storm clouds are threatening more delays.

Iowa

Cedar Falls & Iowa City reopen park facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
The cities of Cedar Falls and Iowa City announced that some park facilities will be reopening June 1st.

Iowa

3rd defendant sentenced in Burlington beating death

Updated: 2 hours ago
A third defendant has been sentenced to prison in the kidnapping and beating death of a man at a Burlington apartment complex.