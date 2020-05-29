Advertisement

Reynolds outlines plans for $1.25 billion in federal aid

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during her daily COVID-19 press conference at the Emergency Operations Center, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Johnston, Iowa. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during her daily COVID-19 press conference at the Emergency Operations Center, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Johnston, Iowa. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)(KCRG)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is allocating $700 million of the state’s federal coronavirus emergency relief money to programs that will help farmers, businesses, homeowners, renters, and local governments.

Reynolds said Friday that Iowa has received $1.25 billion in federal funding and she will hold $550 million to cover unforeseen coronavirus pandemic expenses and to support the state’s unemployment trust fund. Of the $700 million she will allocate, Reynolds says $215 million would be spent on a small business relief program.

Additional funds will help renters and homeowners who haven’t made house payments from being evicted or foreclosed upon. Another $100 million will help farmers.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Local artists play at senior center in Marion

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A bar, band, and senior center teamed up to put smiles on the faces of residents.

National News

Take 2 for SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch with more storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts, but rain and storm clouds are threatening more delays.

Iowa

Cedar Falls & Iowa City reopen park facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
The cities of Cedar Falls and Iowa City announced that some park facilities will be reopening June 1st.

Iowa

3rd defendant sentenced in Burlington beating death

Updated: 2 hours ago
A third defendant has been sentenced to prison in the kidnapping and beating death of a man at a Burlington apartment complex.