Rainfall totals for May 28, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Locally heavy rain fell across the area on Thursday, even causing flash flooding around Independence, Hazleton, and Sumner.

Guttenberg - Abel Island: 4.55″

Lamont - northeast of town: 3.99″

Independence - north end: 3.79″

Aurora - northeast of town: 3.09″

Tripoli: 3.07″

Rowley: 2.78″

Quasqueton: 2.48″

Iowa Falls Airport: 2.38″

Independence - Wapsi River: 2.23″

Osborne: 2.20″

Wellman: 1.97″

Lancaster, Wis.: 1.87″

Keota: 1.83″

Edgewood: 1.82″

Winthrop: 1.82″

Asbury: 1.76″

Lamont: 1.73″

Eldorado: 1.71″

Stanley: 1.71″

Oxford Junction: 1.70″

Aurora: 1.69″

Kalona: 1.62″

Stanwood: 1.57″

Riverside: 1.55″

Dubuque - JFK and Asbury: 1.53″

Cedar Falls: 1.44″

Southwest of Elmira: 1.44″

Independence Airport: 1.43″

North Liberty - near Garner Elementary: 1.35″

West Branch: 1.33″

Peosta: 1.31″

Epworth: 1.26″

Walford - Rich Airstrip: 1.25″

Dubuque Airport: 1.20″

Sigourney - North Skunk River: 1.18″

Oelwein Airport: 1.17″

Amana: 1.16″

Dubuque - Lock and Dam 11: 1.16″

Center Junction: 1.15″

Olin: 1.15″

Dorchester: 1.13″

Cedar Rapids - Kirkwood: 1.12″

Osterdock: 1.10″

Waterloo Airport: 1.10″

North Liberty - between I-380 and Hwy 965: 0.98″

Marshalltown Airport: 0.96″

Washington Airport: 0.95″

Hills: 0.92″

Lone Tree: 0.91″

Palo: 0.88″

Prairie du Chien, Wis. Airport: 0.88″

Decorah Airport: 0.83″

Garrison: 0.72″

Tipton: 0.71″

Mt. Pleasant Airport: 0.70″

Swisher: 0.70″

Vinton Airport: 0.69″

Littleport: 0.68″

Cedar Rapids - northeast of Kirkwood: 0.65″

Parnell: 0.65″

Iowa City Airport: 0.60″

Monticello Airport: 0.56″

Marengo: 0.55″

Manchester: 0.47″

Eastern Iowa Airport - Cedar Rapids: 0.39″

