Advertisement

Rainfall totals for May 28, 2020

Rain
Rain(Pexels)
By Justin Gehrts
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Locally heavy rain fell across the area on Thursday, even causing flash flooding around Independence, Hazleton, and Sumner.

  • Guttenberg - Abel Island: 4.55″
  • Lamont - northeast of town: 3.99″
  • Independence - north end: 3.79″
  • Aurora - northeast of town: 3.09″
  • Tripoli: 3.07″
  • Rowley: 2.78″
  • Quasqueton: 2.48″
  • Iowa Falls Airport: 2.38″
  • Independence - Wapsi River: 2.23″
  • Osborne: 2.20″
  • Wellman: 1.97″
  • Lancaster, Wis.: 1.87″
  • Keota: 1.83″
  • Edgewood: 1.82″
  • Winthrop: 1.82″
  • Asbury: 1.76″
  • Lamont: 1.73″
  • Eldorado: 1.71″
  • Stanley: 1.71″
  • Oxford Junction: 1.70″
  • Aurora: 1.69″
  • Kalona: 1.62″
  • Stanwood: 1.57″
  • Riverside: 1.55″
  • Dubuque - JFK and Asbury: 1.53″
  • Cedar Falls: 1.44″
  • Southwest of Elmira: 1.44″
  • Independence Airport: 1.43″
  • North Liberty - near Garner Elementary: 1.35″
  • West Branch: 1.33″
  • Peosta: 1.31″
  • Epworth: 1.26″
  • Walford - Rich Airstrip: 1.25″
  • Dubuque Airport: 1.20″
  • Sigourney - North Skunk River: 1.18″
  • Oelwein Airport: 1.17″
  • Amana: 1.16″
  • Dubuque - Lock and Dam 11: 1.16″
  • Center Junction: 1.15″
  • Olin: 1.15″
  • Dorchester: 1.13″
  • Cedar Rapids - Kirkwood: 1.12″
  • Osterdock: 1.10″
  • Waterloo Airport: 1.10″
  • North Liberty - between I-380 and Hwy 965: 0.98″
  • Marshalltown Airport: 0.96″
  • Washington Airport: 0.95″
  • Hills: 0.92″
  • Lone Tree: 0.91″
  • Palo: 0.88″
  • Prairie du Chien, Wis. Airport: 0.88″
  • Decorah Airport: 0.83″
  • Garrison: 0.72″
  • Tipton: 0.71″
  • Mt. Pleasant Airport: 0.70″
  • Swisher: 0.70″
  • Vinton Airport: 0.69″
  • Littleport: 0.68″
  • Cedar Rapids - northeast of Kirkwood: 0.65″
  • Parnell: 0.65″
  • Iowa City Airport: 0.60″
  • Monticello Airport: 0.56″
  • Marengo: 0.55″
  • Manchester: 0.47″
  • Eastern Iowa Airport - Cedar Rapids: 0.39″

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Quiet and Comfortable Weather Through Sunday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Joe Winters
Quiet and comfortable weather stays with us throughout the weekend.

Forecast

Pleasant weather ahead this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Cooler, less humid air is here through the weekend.

Forecast

Wonderful weekend ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a wonderful weekend!