Rainfall totals for May 28, 2020
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Locally heavy rain fell across the area on Thursday, even causing flash flooding around Independence, Hazleton, and Sumner.
- Guttenberg - Abel Island: 4.55″
- Lamont - northeast of town: 3.99″
- Independence - north end: 3.79″
- Aurora - northeast of town: 3.09″
- Tripoli: 3.07″
- Rowley: 2.78″
- Quasqueton: 2.48″
- Iowa Falls Airport: 2.38″
- Independence - Wapsi River: 2.23″
- Osborne: 2.20″
- Wellman: 1.97″
- Lancaster, Wis.: 1.87″
- Keota: 1.83″
- Edgewood: 1.82″
- Winthrop: 1.82″
- Asbury: 1.76″
- Lamont: 1.73″
- Eldorado: 1.71″
- Stanley: 1.71″
- Oxford Junction: 1.70″
- Aurora: 1.69″
- Kalona: 1.62″
- Stanwood: 1.57″
- Riverside: 1.55″
- Dubuque - JFK and Asbury: 1.53″
- Cedar Falls: 1.44″
- Southwest of Elmira: 1.44″
- Independence Airport: 1.43″
- North Liberty - near Garner Elementary: 1.35″
- West Branch: 1.33″
- Peosta: 1.31″
- Epworth: 1.26″
- Walford - Rich Airstrip: 1.25″
- Dubuque Airport: 1.20″
- Sigourney - North Skunk River: 1.18″
- Oelwein Airport: 1.17″
- Amana: 1.16″
- Dubuque - Lock and Dam 11: 1.16″
- Center Junction: 1.15″
- Olin: 1.15″
- Dorchester: 1.13″
- Cedar Rapids - Kirkwood: 1.12″
- Osterdock: 1.10″
- Waterloo Airport: 1.10″
- North Liberty - between I-380 and Hwy 965: 0.98″
- Marshalltown Airport: 0.96″
- Washington Airport: 0.95″
- Hills: 0.92″
- Lone Tree: 0.91″
- Palo: 0.88″
- Prairie du Chien, Wis. Airport: 0.88″
- Decorah Airport: 0.83″
- Garrison: 0.72″
- Tipton: 0.71″
- Mt. Pleasant Airport: 0.70″
- Swisher: 0.70″
- Vinton Airport: 0.69″
- Littleport: 0.68″
- Cedar Rapids - northeast of Kirkwood: 0.65″
- Parnell: 0.65″
- Iowa City Airport: 0.60″
- Monticello Airport: 0.56″
- Marengo: 0.55″
- Manchester: 0.47″
- Eastern Iowa Airport - Cedar Rapids: 0.39″
