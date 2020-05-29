Quiet and Comfortable Weather Through Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What more can you say than gorgeous! A very comfortable air mass is in place for the final weekend of the month of May. Dew points stay in the 40s, highs near 70 and lows in the 40s through Sunday. Along with abundant sunshine, the wind remains light giving us great chances for outdoor activities. The pattern changes again next week as heat and humidity bring showers and storms. Enjoy this fabulous weekend and stay healthy!

