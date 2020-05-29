Q Casino in Dubuque to reopen June 1

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Q Casino announced it will reopen at 8 a.m. on June 1, subject to approval by Iowa Racing and Gaming.

During phase one of its reopening, the casino will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily. The casino will undergo deep cleaning during the early morning hours when it’s closed.

The casino says it is implementing the following protocols:

Team members will be trained in sanitation and safety protocols prior to returning to work.

Team members will be completing a COVID-19 exposure assessment prior to each shift.

Team members who are within six-feet of guests will be wearing masks.

Guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own masks when visiting the facility and wear them as much as possible.

A limited supply of disposable masks will be available on site.

Six-feet distancing between gaming equipment, restaurant seating areas as well as capacity restrictions will be adhered to as directed by the State of Iowa.

The frequency of cleaning of gaming equipment and high touch areas will be increased.

Air filtration systems in all areas of the casino will bring in the maximum amount of outside air to provide the highest quality air possible.

For more information visit qcasinoandhotel.com

