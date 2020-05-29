Pleasant weather ahead this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A break in the humid, active weather pattern is here through the weekend.

We’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky each day with highs on either side of 70. Nights will be cool in the upper 40s to around 50. We may also have patchy fog late tonight into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures warm back up next week, climbing into the 80s most days. We may have a few passing showers Monday, followed by another chance of scattered storms around the middle of the week. Just last the past several days, despite the opportunities for rain, there will be dry time, too.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.