Pizza Hut donates pizzas to Dubuque School District’s grab-and-go lunch program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pizza Hut partnered with the Dubuque Community School District on Thursday to donate pizzas for the district’s grab-and-go meal program.

The restaurant dropped off the pizzas at both Prescott Elementary School and Roosevelt Middle School.

Joann Franck, the district’s food and nutrition manager, said that around 900 students would benefit from the pizzas.

She said the whole experience of the grab-and-go meal program has been fantastic.

“It has been a good experience,” she said. “I think the staff here love it; they enjoy seeing the kids one on one when they come through and they enjoy interacting with them."

Franck emphasized on how important community partners have been to the success of the meal program. Those partners include the local police officers, who were there helping out with the distribution.

“From the beginning, we partnered with our community police officers to be down here just to help us with controlling crowds or any other issue and it’s been a great partnership," she said.

Franck said that, as of right now, they have served more than 130-thousand meals through the program since schools closed.

