OSHA cites Georgia nursing home for delayed coronavirus reporting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The federal government has cited a Georgia nursing home for taking longer than 24 hours to report that six workers had been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Friday that it’s the agency’s first citation for a workplace safety violation related to COVID-19. The agency proposed a fine of $6,500 for a violation it concluded was “other than serious.”

The nursing home’s administrator, Katy Callaway, said she had not received the citation and declined to comment.

