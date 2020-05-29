Nestle Prepared Foods recalling Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nestle prepared foods is recalling about 29,002 pounds of chicken product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the product is mislabeled and contains undeclared soy, a known allergen. These products are not supposed to contain chicken, as it does not appear on the label.

The frozen products were packaged on April 22, 2020.

Check your pantries for the following:

9 1/4 ounce retail carton containing “Lean Cuisine favorites Fettuccini Alfredo tender pasta with a creamy cheese sauce” with a lot code of “0113587812 A,” “0113587812 B,” “0113587812 C,” or “0113587812 D” and a date of “May 2021” on side of the label.

These recalled products also have establishment number “P27333” printed on the package next to the lot code.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after consuming these products.

Anyone with questions can contact Nestle Prepared Foods Company at (800) 993-8625.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.