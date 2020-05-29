Advertisement

Nestle Prepared Foods recalling Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products

(WTOK)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nestle prepared foods is recalling about 29,002 pounds of chicken product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the product is mislabeled and contains undeclared soy, a known allergen. These products are not supposed to contain chicken, as it does not appear on the label.

The frozen products were packaged on April 22, 2020.

Check your pantries for the following:

9 1/4 ounce retail carton containing “Lean Cuisine favorites Fettuccini Alfredo tender pasta with a creamy cheese sauce” with a lot code of “0113587812 A,” “0113587812 B,” “0113587812 C,” or “0113587812 D” and a date of “May 2021” on side of the label.

These recalled products also have establishment number “P27333” printed on the package next to the lot code.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after consuming these products.

Anyone with questions can contact Nestle Prepared Foods Company at (800) 993-8625.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Local artists play at senior center in Marion

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A bar, band, and senior center teamed up to put smiles on the faces of residents.

National News

Take 2 for SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch with more storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts, but rain and storm clouds are threatening more delays.

Iowa

Cedar Falls & Iowa City reopen park facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
The cities of Cedar Falls and Iowa City announced that some park facilities will be reopening June 1st.

Iowa

3rd defendant sentenced in Burlington beating death

Updated: 2 hours ago
A third defendant has been sentenced to prison in the kidnapping and beating death of a man at a Burlington apartment complex.