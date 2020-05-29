Advertisement

NCAA offers guidance for bringing athletes back to campus

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
The NCAA has released a long and detailed plan to help schools bring athletes back to campus during the pandemic.

The move comes as schools across the country prepare for the return of athletes as early as June 8. The NCAA last week lifted a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities.

Schools have already started putting plans in place to test athletes, coaches and staff for the coronavirus and implement social distancing. The NCAA says its plan is offered as guidance, consistent with federal and local public health guidelines.

