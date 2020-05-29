Advertisement

Mother of Louisville police shooting victim calls for peace

In a photo provided by Jada W., protesters gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Louisville, Ky., against the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. At least seven people were shot during the protest. (Jada W. via AP)
In a photo provided by Jada W., protesters gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Louisville, Ky., against the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. At least seven people were shot during the protest. (Jada W. via AP)(Jada W. | AP)
Published: May. 29, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mother of a police shooting victim in Kentucky is calling on protesters to keep the peace while demanding justice.

Gov. Andy Beshear read the statement from Breonna Taylor’s mother hours after gunshots erupted during the protest in Louisville Thursday night. At least seven people were wounded. Tamika Palmer said in her statement that her daughter devoted her life to others and the “last thing she’d want right now is any more violence.” Taylor was an emergency medical technician.

Beshear spoke on CNN, saying the protest started peacefully but some people later “turned it into something that it should not have been.”

