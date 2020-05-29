McCreedy Home in Washington County off the COVID-19 outbreak list

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another long term care facility is now off the list of facilities with coronavirus outbreaks in Iowa.

McCreedy Home in Washington County was reported to have an outbreak of the virus back on April 7.

Under the state’s definition, an outbreak means three or more residents have tested positive. The state also removes a facility from the outbreak list if there have been no new cases by either staff or residents for 28 days, or two incubation cycles of the virus (14 days).

As of 7 a.m. Friday, the state is reporting 37 total outbreaks at long term care facilities, with 1,480 positive cases. In total 652 have recovered, and 234 have died.

There are now no more long term care facilities reporting outbreaks in Washington County.

