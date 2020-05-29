Marion to allow garage and yard sales starting June 1
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion announced it is lifting the restriction on garage sales, yard sales and other in-person, private sales starting June 1.
Garage sales will still need to comply with state mandated group size restrictions and social distancing protocols. That includes maintaining 6-feet of separation between people who are not from the same household and having no more than 10 people in one space.
Marion Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly recommended the following safety measures:
- Encouraging the use of face coverings
- Providing hand sanitizer or handwashing stations for customer use
- Establishing a plan for limiting the number of people at a time and guiding the flow of traffic
- Frequently sanitizing tables and chairs
- Disinfecting frequently touched items
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.