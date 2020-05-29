Advertisement

Marion to allow garage and yard sales starting June 1

Marion, Iowa
Marion, Iowa(KCRG)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion announced it is lifting the restriction on garage sales, yard sales and other in-person, private sales starting June 1.

Garage sales will still need to comply with state mandated group size restrictions and social distancing protocols. That includes maintaining 6-feet of separation between people who are not from the same household and having no more than 10 people in one space.

Marion Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly recommended the following safety measures:

  • Encouraging the use of face coverings
  • Providing hand sanitizer or handwashing stations for customer use
  • Establishing a plan for limiting the number of people at a time and guiding the flow of traffic
  • Frequently sanitizing tables and chairs
  • Disinfecting frequently touched items

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Local artists play at senior center in Marion

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A bar, band, and senior center teamed up to put smiles on the faces of residents.

National News

Take 2 for SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch with more storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts, but rain and storm clouds are threatening more delays.

Iowa

Cedar Falls & Iowa City reopen park facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
The cities of Cedar Falls and Iowa City announced that some park facilities will be reopening June 1st.

Iowa

3rd defendant sentenced in Burlington beating death

Updated: 2 hours ago
A third defendant has been sentenced to prison in the kidnapping and beating death of a man at a Burlington apartment complex.