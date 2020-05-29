Local artists play at senior center in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A bar, band, and senior center teamed up to put smiles on the faces of residents.

The Old Neighborhood Pub in Cedar Rapids normally has local musicians inside its bar to play music. Instead, the pub hired those musicians to play outside of Summit Pointe Senior Living in Marion.

The musicians say this is a great opportunity to play while they aren’t able to work during the pandemic. It’s also a way to help the mental health of Summit Pointe residents who have been stuck inside for months. Organizers see this as a great way to bring joy to residents, and to the musicians who haven’t had a live audience.

Jeremy Van Hoeck, the owner of the Old Neighborhood Pub, said, “We miss having our live music and I have family that’s here and thought it would be a cool thing to get them out a little bit," and added, "since it’s been a rough couple of months.”

This was Old Neighborhood Pub’s first show outside of Summit Pointe. The bar plans to do this again in the future.

