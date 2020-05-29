Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

ELECTROCUTION LAWSUIT

Construction worker sues Sibley after electrocution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A construction worker who was electrocuted and fell from a building is suing the city of Sibley, Iowa. Victor Maldonado, of Worthington, Minnesota, and his wife contend the city knew a high-voltage power line did not meet safety codes and was a danger to those working near it. The couple is seeking more than $75,000 in damages. Worthington was working on the roof of the building in September 2018 when the power line sent a current through his body, causing him to fall 20 feet to an alley below. He suffered severe electrical burns, fractures, a brain injury, and blindness in one eye.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa reports virus outbreak at Tyson pork processing plant

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Health officials are confirming another coronavirus outbreak in an Iowa meatpacking plant on the same day that the number of residents who have died from the virus topped 500. Of more than 2,500 employees tested at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake, 555 have tested positive. Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said Thursday that businesses in Iowa are not required to report outbreaks, and state law only requires disclosure of a business name when it’s necessary to protect the public.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT

Iowa sees jump in number applying for unemployment

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new reports shows Iowa saw a jump in the number of people filing for unemployment last week compared to the week prior as the country deals with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. A report released Thursday the by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed 14,586 new claims filed between May 17 and May 23. That was an increase from the previous week, when 13,040 people filed unemployment claims in Iowa. The release says more than $661 million in benefits has been paid out since April 4. Those industries with the most claims last week included manufacturing, which saw more than 3,800 claims, health care and social assistance, with right at 1,400 claims and retail, with more than 900 claims.

CRASH-3 IOWANS KILLED

3 Iowans die in single-vehicle crash in Missouri

WARSAW, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says three people from Iowa died in a crash in eastern Missouri. The victims of the crash Wednesday in Benton County were all from Fort Dodge, Iowa. The patrol says 20-year-old Richard Davis lost control of his car on a curve on Missouri 7 and went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Davis, 18-year-old Matayah McLouglin and a 14-year-old male whose name was not released all died in the crash. They were not wearing seat belts.

KITTENS BURNED

Iowa officials looking for person who burned kittens in box

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa are looking for whoever placed nine tiny kittens in a box and set it on fire, seriously injuring two of the animals. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says in a news release Thursday that the kittens, which are believed to be 4-6 weeks old, are under the League's care. Two of the kittens have burns on much of their bodies and will undergo surgery to remove burned tissue. They are currently being treated with pain medication and antibiotics. The other seven kittens are healthy and suffered only singed fur. Polk County Sheriff’s deputies discovered some of the kittens May 22 while investigating a fire at a homeless camp. Other kittens were found two days later.

IOWA TORNADOES

Tornadoes rake parts of Iowa in second day of severe weather

WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least four tornadoes raked parts of Iowa on Tuesday for a second day of severe weather in the state. The first tornado was reported around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday four miles west of Waukee in central Iowa, where it touched down briefly and damaged a car dealership. The second occurred minutes later just east of Dallas Center. Later in the afternoon, tornadoes were reported simultaneously just northwest of Woolstock in northern Iowa and northeast of Adair in west-central Iowa. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek (vah-HAHL-eck) in Des Moines says all of the tornadoes appeared to be weak and in mostly uninhabited areas that caused little damage and no injuries.