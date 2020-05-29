Iowa launches COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Economic Development Authority Debi Durham announced the state is launching the COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program on May 29.

To be eligible for the program, Iowans must be a current renter or homeowner that has not been able to pay their rent or mortgage due to COVID-19 related loss of income on or after March 17, 2020.

The program includes:

Rental assistance for up to four months, beginning with April 1 rent up to a maximum of $3200.

Mortgage payment assistance beginning April 1, with payments up to a maximum of $3,000.

Have a household income that does not exceed 80 percent of the median family income limits for the county at the time of application.

Must not be receiving the additional $600 a week in additional unemployment funds as a federal stimulus benefit.

For more information, including how to apply, visit Iowahousingrecovery.com

