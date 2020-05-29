Advertisement

Iowa City man arrested after trying to steal from secure police area

Alexander Torres, 30, from Iowa City, was arrested for trying to rob a secure police storage area on May 18.
Alexander Torres, 30, from Iowa City, was arrested for trying to rob a secure police storage area on May 18.(KCRG)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was arrested after police say he tried to rob a secure police storage area at 9 a.m. on May 18.

Officials say Alexander Torres, 30, was seen on surveillance video entering the police storage area at 175 Harrison Street. Once inside, police say he stole several backpacks and a motorized bicycle valued at $350.

Torres has been charged with burglary 3rd degree.

