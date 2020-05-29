Iowa City man arrested after trying to steal from secure police area

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was arrested after police say he tried to rob a secure police storage area at 9 a.m. on May 18.

Officials say Alexander Torres, 30, was seen on surveillance video entering the police storage area at 175 Harrison Street. Once inside, police say he stole several backpacks and a motorized bicycle valued at $350.

Torres has been charged with burglary 3rd degree.

