Iowa City man arrested after trying to steal from secure police area
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was arrested after police say he tried to rob a secure police storage area at 9 a.m. on May 18.
Officials say Alexander Torres, 30, was seen on surveillance video entering the police storage area at 175 Harrison Street. Once inside, police say he stole several backpacks and a motorized bicycle valued at $350.
Torres has been charged with burglary 3rd degree.
