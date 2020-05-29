Iowa and Iowa State preparing for fans to attend football games

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2020 football season is 100 days away for both Iowa and Iowa State, and both athletic directors are confident there will be a season. However, there are still many questions, including how many fans will be allowed at the stadiums?

“With all that uncertainty, I’m still, and my staff, are still planning for several different scenarios,” said Iowa athletic director Gary Barta in a Zoom press conference with the media on Thursday. “As of today, we are still planning to open Kinnick up and have as many fans join us as want to join us.”

On Tuesday, Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard wrote a letter to Cyclone fans saying that with the current restrictions, Jack Trice Stadium will only be at 50-percent capacity, or 30,000 fans. But that can all change.

“Obviously at this point there are certain things you do know," Pollard said. "Things can change between now and September. And so, we made the decision to communicate that based on what we currently know, that we would be seen as whether it’s a restaurant, a mall, an outdoor activity where they’re looking at 50-percent capacity.”

Last season, Iowa had 48,000 season-ticket holders and is currently near 76-percent of that total. At Iowa State, so far 22,000 season-tickets have been renewed.

“If we have to come in at less than 100-percent, and again, we’re preparing for that as well, we’ll use our season-ticket holder base, use our priority-point system and we’ll have tickets available for our students,” Barta said. “So that’s how we’ll determine it.”

Both teams open the season on Sept. 5. Iowa hosts Northern Iowa and Iowa State welcomes South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.