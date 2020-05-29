Advertisement

Illinois enters new reopening phase; Pritzker urges caution

May. 29, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is warning Illinois residents to remain vigilant even as the state loosens restrictions intended to curb the deadly coronavirus, and he expressed gratitude for the actions they’ve taken the last 10 weeks.

Pritzker said conditions were right to allow the state to enter the third phase of his five-stage recovery plan called Restore Illinois. It allows retail sales to resume, outdoor restaurant dining and social gatherings of no more than 10. But he warned that the virus hasn’t gone away and that people should continue their social-distancing practices and wear face coverings.

