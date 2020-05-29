Advertisement

How Iowa is allocating its $1.25 billion coronavirus relief fund

Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - During Gov. Reynold’s Friday press conference, she explained how the state plans to allocate the $1.25 billion in federal funding Iowa received as part of the coronavirus relief fund.

Reynolds said the state is allocating $700 million toward relief efforts, but will hold the balance of the $550 million while continuing to monitor the status of Iowa’s unemployment trust fund and any additional unforeseen COVID-19 related expenses.

Of the $700 million, Reynolds said she has allocated it in the following way:

  • $215 million to provide relief for Iowa businesses and families, including the small business relief program, housing assistance, workforce initiatives and Iowa’s food banks.
  • $100 million is going toward relief for Iowa Farmers. 
  • $125 million is going toward relief for Iowa Communities. Gov. Reynolds said the state is launching an online payment portal for cities and counties applying for reimbursement of COVID-19 related expenses.
  • $50 million is going toward relief for Iowa health care providers, including home and community based providers, substance use providers, and mental health providers.
  • $85 million is going toward expanding access to tele-work, tele-health and tele-learning. This includes broadband expansion and IT upgrades. 
  • $125 million is allocated to the state for COVID-19 related expenses, like the cost of PPE and overtime pay for frontline workers.

