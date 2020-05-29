Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — For a lot of minor league umpires, this is shaping up as a rough year. More and more, it's looking as if there won't be any minor league season because of the coronavirus pandemic. That means no income right now for the 236 umps who work everywhere from Triple-A ball down to the rookie leagues. And with no games, they're left without a significant way to improve their craft. That could force some of them to make their toughest call. Either wait until next spring to continue a career of umpiring or leave baseball and find another line of work.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have moved -- not actually, but legally. The Royals changed their legal home from Missouri to Delaware last fall during the process of the team’s sale from David Glass to a group headed by John Sherman. The switch was mentioned in court papers in a suit by minor leaguers against Major League Baseball. Kansas City Royals Baseball Corp., a Missouri corporation, became Kansas City Royals Baseball Club Inc., a Delaware corporation, on Nov 19. That corporation became Kansas City Royals Baseball Club LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.