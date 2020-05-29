Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Meatpacking plants that had to briefly close due to coronavirus outbreaks have been back up and running for weeks, but production backlogs are forcing farmers to euthanize thousands of hogs that can't be processed, drawing complaints from animal welfare advocates. The preferred methods of euthanizing hogs include gunshots or electrocution, but when thousands must be destroyed en masse, producers shut off the ventilation, causing heat to build up in barns and kill them. Animal welfare groups say that is inhumane and should be stopped. An estimated 2.5 million hogs are backed up on farms nationwide.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is allocating $700 million of the state’s federal coronavirus emergency relief money to programs that will help farmers, businesses, homeowners, renters and local governments. Reynolds said Friday that Iowa has received $1.25 billion in federal funding and she will hold $550 million to cover unforeseen coronavirus pandemic expenses and to support the state’s unemployment trust fund. Of the $700 million she will allocate, Reynolds says $215 million would be spent on a small business relief program. Additional funds will help renters and homeowners who haven’t made house payments from being evicted or foreclosed upon. Another $100 million will help farmers.

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Tyson Foods has announced it will temporarily close a northwestern Iowa pork plant a day after state health officials revealed that 555 of its more than 2,500 employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The company made the announcement late Thursday in a news release that it would shutter its Storm Lake plant over the next two days and stay closed while undergoing a deep cleaning next week. Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, had 701 positive cases as of Thursday, or 3,527 cases per 100,000 people — the largest concentration of cases in Iowa. Meat processing plants across the country have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, and Tyson has temporarily closed several plants in Iowa, Nebraska and other states.

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A third defendant has been sentenced to prison in the kidnapping and beating death of a man at a Burlington apartment complex. The Hawk Eye reports that 50-year-old Stanley Baldwin was sentenced this week in a written order to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to willful injury. Prosecutors say Baldwin broke Edward Breuer’s hand less than an hour before his death on March 17, 2019. Two other defendants _ Majestic Malone and Markell Price _ were convicted in August of second-degree murder and kidnapping and each sentenced to 60 years in prison. Police say the attackers accused Breuer of breaking into an acquaintance's apartment.