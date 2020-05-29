Advertisement

Hawkeyes add Troy to 2024 nonconference football schedule

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes(MGN)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has added Troy to its non conference football schedule in four years.

The athletic department announced the Hawkeyes will host the Trojans Sept. 14, 2024, at Kinnick Stadium.

It will be the teams’ first meeting. Iowa also announced a change to the 2023 schedule.

Home dates with Western Michigan and Utah State have been exchanged from previous contracted dates.

Utah State will visit Iowa City on Sept. 2, 2023, with Western Michigan playing at Iowa on Sept. 16.

