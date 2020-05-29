Hawaii governor to extend traveler quarantine past June

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he will extend the state’s 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers arriving in the state beyond June 30.

The state mandated the quarantine beginning in late March to control the spread of the coronavirus. The governor told a joint online press conference with the state’s four mayors that an official announcement on the extension would be made later.

Ige says he’s been working with the mayors on steps to lift a separate 14-day quarantine requirement for people traveling between Hawaii’s islands. He says a decision would be coming within the next few days.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.