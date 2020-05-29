Advertisement

Hawaii governor to extend traveler quarantine past June

In this April 21, 2020 photo, a man looks out at surfers on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. Hawaii has some of the lowest coronavirus infection and mortality rates in the U.S. As cases started to rise in March, the governor did something no other state can — effectively seal the borders. People who do come face a two-week quarantine. That's cut off the flow of tens of thousands of tourists a day. But it’s walloped an economy that relies on tourism, and officials say travel restrictions will be among the last to end. Of the few remaining places in the world with no confirmed infections, nearly all are islands in the Pacific. American Samoa, a U.S. territory west of Hawaii, is the nation’s only jurisdiction with no cases to date. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
In this April 21, 2020 photo, a man looks out at surfers on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. Hawaii has some of the lowest coronavirus infection and mortality rates in the U.S. As cases started to rise in March, the governor did something no other state can — effectively seal the borders. People who do come face a two-week quarantine. That's cut off the flow of tens of thousands of tourists a day. But it’s walloped an economy that relies on tourism, and officials say travel restrictions will be among the last to end. Of the few remaining places in the world with no confirmed infections, nearly all are islands in the Pacific. American Samoa, a U.S. territory west of Hawaii, is the nation’s only jurisdiction with no cases to date. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)(Caleb Jones | AP)
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he will extend the state’s 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers arriving in the state beyond June 30.

The state mandated the quarantine beginning in late March to control the spread of the coronavirus. The governor told a joint online press conference with the state’s four mayors that an official announcement on the extension would be made later.

Ige says he’s been working with the mayors on steps to lift a separate 14-day quarantine requirement for people traveling between Hawaii’s islands. He says a decision would be coming within the next few days.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Local artists play at senior center in Marion

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A bar, band, and senior center teamed up to put smiles on the faces of residents.

National News

Take 2 for SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch with more storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts, but rain and storm clouds are threatening more delays.

Iowa

Cedar Falls & Iowa City reopen park facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
The cities of Cedar Falls and Iowa City announced that some park facilities will be reopening June 1st.

Iowa

3rd defendant sentenced in Burlington beating death

Updated: 2 hours ago
A third defendant has been sentenced to prison in the kidnapping and beating death of a man at a Burlington apartment complex.