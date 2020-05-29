Fort Dodge man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fort Dodge man was sentenced on May 28 to more than 4 years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Xavier Rhone, 23, from Fort Dodge, pleaded guilty on November 25, 2019, to possession of a firearm by a felon. Rhone had previously been convicted of going armed with intent in August 2015.

Officials said they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Rhone was a passenger on August 25, 2018, in Fort Dodge. Officers said they found a handgun in a backpack in the vehicle.

Officers then sent the firearm to the DCI Laboratory, which determined the DNA on the handgun matched Rhone’s, and that the handgun had been stolen.

Additionally, officers said evidence in the case showed Rhone used or possessed the firearm in connection with felony offenses including carrying weapons, and robbery first degree.

Rhone was sentenced to 56 months and 18 days in prison, and must serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

