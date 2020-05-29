Advertisement

FDA finds contamination in several brands of diabetes drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators are telling five drugmakers to recall versions of a popular diabetes drug due to contamination with an ingredient linked to cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration said several batches of the drug metformin tested positive for a chemical that likely contributes to cancer. The announcement late Thursday follows dozens of heartburn drug recalls in the last year linked to the same contaminant.

One drugmaker, Apotex Corp., announced earlier this week it had recalled all of its extended-release versions of the drug. Millions of patients with Type 2 diabetes take metformin to help control their blood sugar levels.

