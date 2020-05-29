Election 2020, ADVISORY

Primaries will take place on Tuesday, June 2, the first big, multi-state primary elections during the Pandemic. Voting in Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota and the District of Columbia.

The AP plans the following coverage. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org

SUNDAY:

ELECTION 2020-WOMEN: Inside the GOP effort to recruit a record number of women running for office this year. By Sara Burnett UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 10 a.m.

MONDAY:

ELECTION 2020 -ERNST: Democrats are increasingly focused on defeating GOP Sen. Joni Ernst as part of their bid to retake control of the Senate. By Tom Beaumont. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-VOTING: The June 2 primaries offer the biggest test yet of voting in the coronavirus era, previewing how new methods of voting might work in the fall. By Nick Riccardi. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020 WATCH: A look at the big questions and themes heading into the week. By Will Weissert. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 5 a.m.

ELECTION 2020: Overview of the June 2 primaries and start of AP’s running coverage. By Steve Peoples. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 5 p.m.

TUESDAY:

ELECTION 2020: Coverage of the June 2 primaries, with updates throughout the day. By Steve Peoples. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020 -LATEST: Latest developments in today’s primaries.

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

ELECTION 2020-IOWA: Running coverage mostly focused on a key Senate race, where Democrats are choosing a candidate to take on Republican incumbent Joni Ernst, but also noting Rep. Steve King’s GOP primary fight.

ELECTION 2020-NEW MEXICO: Running coverage of congressional primaries, largely focused on the Valerie Plame race in the third district but also including a competitive race in the second district.

PHOTOS:

AP Photos plans spot coverage in DC, MD, RI, PA, IN and NM.