Dubuque public library sees increase in demand for items

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Because of COVID-19, rooms, and hallways remain empty at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library.

To continue offering their services and materials to the community, they are offering curbside pick-up for items including books, audiobooks, and movies.

Susan Henricks, library director, said the response has been overwhelming.

“At any given time we probably have about a thousand items waiting to be picked up," she said. "It is great to be able to get materials in the hands of people that really want them.”

But if a thousand books go out, then a thousand more come back in, and, in a pandemic, that has proven to be a challenge.

“Even though the CDC has said it is a remote possibility that you are going to pick up a COVID virus from a book, we do not want to take that chance," Henricks said.

So, those books go into quarantine mode in an isolated room where they spend around three days.

“It is just tables and tables and tables of books. That could be 900 to a thousand books a day that we are getting back and we just put them away and forget about them for several days.”

But curbside is not the only popular feature at the library. Henricks said people using the library’s online database has more than doubled since February.

“We are reaching them in different ways that we have never done before," she said. "It has been a very interesting and fun experience brought about by the most unfortunate circumstance.”

Users have been accessing e-books, audiobooks, and tutoring services through this database.

Henricks said she hopes this high demand for online services will continue past the pandemic.

“Being somewhat isolated or quarantined, people are discovering more uses of the library and we hope that stays with them.”

