COVID-19 Update: 290 more cases and 20 deaths over last 24 hours

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 290 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths in Iowa in the last 24 hours.

As of 10:25 a.m. there are 18792 total confirmed cases and 520 total deaths in the state.

The state is reporting 422 patients have recovered from the virus for a total of 10,570 recoveries.

This morning there are 376 patients hospitalized, with 38 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 117 patients in the ICU and 78 on ventilators.

On a positive note, McCreedy Home in Washington County is now off the list of long term care facilities with coronavirus outberaks. It was reported to have an outbreak back on April 7.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.

