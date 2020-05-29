Advertisement

CNN journalists released after on-air arrests in Minneapolis

CNN reporter Omar JImenez and his crew were arrested Friday morning from where they were covering the unrest in Minneapolis. (Source: CNN)
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(Gray News) - CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew have been freed after their arrests on air from Minneapolis Friday morning.

Video shows the moments leading up to his arrest.

The Minnesota State Police asked Jimenez to move while he was doing a live spot. Jimenez responded by asking them where did they want him and his crew to go.

“Put us back where you want us. Just let us know,” Jimenez said. “We were getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection."

They responded by arresting him.

CNN called the arrests “a clear violation of their First Amendment rights” and called on the authorities to release the three CNN employees immediately.

CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about the arrests. Zucker said Walz apologized, took full responsibility for what happened, and is working to get the news crew released.

The Minneapolis unrest began after video showed an officer kneeling on George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day. The officer hasn’t been arrested.

