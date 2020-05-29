Cedar Rapids to launch Eviction Prevention Program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids city Council approved guidelines for an eviction prevention program on May 26.

The program, which launches on May 29, will provide rent and utility payment assistance to low to moderate income households impacted by COVID-19.

The Cedar Rapids City Council on April 28 approved the allocation of $623,757 in additional Community Development Block Grant funding to establish the program.

“The Mayor and City Council recognized early on that housing assistance would be a critical need for many Cedar Rapids residents during this time,” said Jeff Pomeranz, Cedar Rapids City Manager. “This program will provide direct support to citizens who have been greatly impacted with a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Results from a survey of all registered landlords showed roughly eight percent of reported units were behind on rent. Landlords said that’s a 43 percent increase over this time last year.

The city said nearly half the landlords planned to offer a payment plan option to tenants in lieu of eviction.

For more information visit cedar-rapids.org.

