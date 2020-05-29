Cedar Rapids man arrested for OWI, leads police on 10 minute chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police were led on a 10-minute chase after a driver refused to pull over Friday morning.

Officers say they tried to pull over a vehicle in the 500 block of 1st Ave SE at around 2:44 a.m.

That’s when officers say the driver, Antonio Hill, 32, of Memphis, Tennessee, led them on a pursuit that last about 10 minutes.

The pursuit ended in the 2100 block of Westdale Dr. SW, where police say they arrested the driver a short distance from the stop.

Hill faces charges of driving while revoked, operating while intoxicated 2nd offense, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts causing injury, and many traffic charges.

There was no property damage and Hill was not injured, but an officer did receive minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

